Covid-19: Bulgaria changes entry rules for arrivals from several countries

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



From July 28, citizens of North Macedonia, Serbia, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Moldova, Israel and Kuwait may enter Bulgaria as tourists provided they have a negative PCR test for Covid-19 done in the preceding 72 hours, the Health Ministry said.

For citizens of Ukraine the requirement to submit a negative PCR test takes effect as of July 30, the ministry said.

Foreign citizens from other third – meaning, non-EU – countries who are travelling for “signficant reasons” will be allowed into Bulgaria provided they have a negative PCR test. The main reasons set out in the order are that they are arriving as seasonal agricultural workers or employees in the tourism industry, travelling for training purposes, or are travelling for humanitarian reasons or are representatives of trade, economic and investment activities.



A PCR test is not required for people arriving in Bulgaria from EU member states, the United Kingdom, Schengen countries, as well as from Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Republic of Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay. They are not subject to 14-day quarantine, the Health Ministry said.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

For as little as three euro a month, you can become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe, with access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!