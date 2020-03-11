Coronavirus: Bulgaria’s Supreme Judicial Council recommends postponing open court hearings for a month

The judges college of Bulgaria’s Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has recommended postponing open court hearings for a month as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19 new coronavirus.
The order provides for a few exceptions, in cases of urgent hearings.
Currently, there are six confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria – two in Gabrovo, two in Pleven and two in capital city Sofia.
The SJC judges college said that the steps it was recommending could be extended further if circumstances called for it.
Other steps being taken are the suspension of training, seminars and other gatherings bringing groups of people together in one place, and barring the public from offices of administrative heads of courts until further notice.
It also ordered immediate steps in line with Health Ministry recommendations on disinfecting common parts of buildings four times daily, and hygiene protective measures for staff dealing with the public.
Disinfectant must be placed at the entrances of court buildings for the public.
Business trips by judges and employees to countries affected by viral infections, including Covid-19, are being restricted.
Separately, Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev has ordered restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including barring the public from the reception of the Prosecutor’s Office building and offices of administrative heads.