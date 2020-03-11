Coronavirus: International Fair Plovdiv postpones spring exhibitions

International Fair Plovdiv has postponed its spring exhibitions that were to have been held between March 25 and 29, citing the Bulgarian government’s measures against Covid-19 new coronavirus.
The events affected are Nature, Hunting Fishing; Flower Spring; the European Forum on Social Entrepreneurship; the Italian Hair and Beauty Festival; and the International Cinologic Exhibition.
Ordinarily, each year these events draw more than 30 000 visitors from Bulgaria and abroad and involve close to 300 companies.
Currently, there are six confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria – two in Gabrovo, two in Pleven and two in capital city Sofia.
“The Plovdiv International Fair joins the efforts of the leaders in the exhibition industry around the world and the Bulgarian government to curb the spread of the contagion by rescheduling its events to future dates, although serious preventative measures had been planned to ensure the safety of participants,” the fair said in a statement.
The interest among companies and the public in the exhibitions this year was even higher than before, it said. New dates for the events would be announced by March 18, the fair said.