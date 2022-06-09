Bulgaria issues Code Red weather warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain in Smolyan

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Red warning of extremely dangerous weather for the district of Smolyan and the Code Orange warning in 14 other districts because of thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast for June 10.

The Code Orange warning for dangerous weather covers the city and district of Sofia, as well as the districts of Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kurdjali, Plovdiv, Pazardjik, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil and Pernik.

The lesser Code Yellow warning for potentially dangerous weather was issued for the districts of Vidin, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Sliven and Yambol.

Bulgaria’s national meteorology institute said that expected rainfall amounts were projected at between 25mm to 40mm in the districts covered by Code Yellow warning and 35mm to 65mm in the areas under the Code Orange warning.

In the district of Smolyan, under the Code Red warning, rainfall is expected to exceed 65mm and in some places reach between 80mm and 100mm.

The heavy rains are forecast for the afternoon of June 10 in all affected areas, extending into the early hours of Saturday, and would be accompanied by thunderstorms and localised hailstorms.

