Caretaker cabinet proposes Radev heads Bulgaria’s delegation to Nato summit

Bulgaria’s caretaker government has proposed that President Roumen Radev heads Bulgaria’s delegation to the Nato Summit in Washington DC in July, public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television (BNT) said on June 27, citing the government information service.

The question of who would participate in the July 9 to 11 Nato Summit on Bulgaria’s behalf has been a matter of domestic political controversy.

Caretaker Prime Minister Glavchev, whose political background is with Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF, has pledged that the caretaker administration of which he has stewardship will continue the pro-Nato, pro-Ukraine policies of its predecessor, the Nikolai Denkov cabinet.

Radev has said that “Crimea is Russian” and since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, has opposed military aid for Ukraine and called for a “diplomatic solution” towards “peace”.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, on June 21, after Glavchev made a failed attempt to outsource to Parliament the resolution of the question, the government information service said that it had been decided that both Radev and Glavchev would attend.

With the parliamentary groups divided on the issue, Borissov had said that Radev should go.

Radev has said of the decision that both he and Glavchev would go that he was not consulted about it, only informed of it.

BNT quoted the government information service as saying on June 27 that Radev would “present the framework positions accepted by the cabinet”.

Radev would be able to approve and confirm the documents brought to the attention of the heads of state and government, including the final communique of the meeting.

The caretaker government decision also confirmed the line-up of the Bulgarian delegation to the Washington Summit, the report said.



In addition to the President and Prime Minister (who is also caretaker Foreign Minister), it will include the caretaker Defence Minister, Chief of Defence, the permanent representative of Bulgaria to Nato, Deputy Foreign Minister Nevyana Miteva, the chiefs of staff of the President and the Prime Minister, three of the secretaries of the President, heads of directorates in the cabinet and other employees from the two institutions.

(Photo: president.bg)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!