Slovenia: President Borut Pahor wins runoff presidential election

Incumbent Borut Pahor has won Slovenia’s run-off presidential election on Sunday, beating his challenger Marjan Sarec.

With nearly 80 percent of votes counted so far, Pahor received 53 percent of ballots to Sarec’s 46 percent, according to the country’s electoral commission. Voter turnout in the country of 1.7 million was a record low 37.5 percent.

Sarec, the mayor of the northern Slovenian town of Kamnik, conceded defeat and congratulated Pahor after the results were announced.

