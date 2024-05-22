New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in first four months of 2024 up 47.9%

There were 15 761 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first four months of 2024, an increase of 47.9 per cent compared with January-April 2023, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on May 22.

Of the new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first four months of 2024, a total of 12 018 were petrol cars, 2537 diesel, 626 battery-electric, 300 hybrid-electric, 84 plug-in hybrid and 110 were in the “other” category, which includes fuel cell electric vehicles, natural gas vehicles, LPG, E85/ethanol, and other fuels.

ACEA said that in April 2024, the European Union car market grew by 13.7 per cent, with new registrations totalling 913 995 units, driven by strong increases across all major markets: Spain (23.1 per cent), Germany (19.8 per cent), France (10.9 per cent), and Italy (7.7 per cent).

This growth can be partly explained by the fact that there were two extra sales days compared to the same month last year, when the Western Easter holidays fell in April, the association said.

During the first four months of 2024, new car registrations in the EU increased by 6.6 per cent, reaching nearly 3.7 million units.

Solid growth was recorded in the region’s largest markets over the period, with Germany and Spain each seeing a 7.8 per cent increase, followed by France (seven per cent) and Italy (6.1 per cent), ACEA said.

