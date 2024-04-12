The Sofia Globe

EC, Bulgaria sign partnership agreement on info campaign on euro changeover

The Sofia Globe staff

The European Commission (EC) and Bulgaria signed on April 12 a partnership agreement for the organisation of information and communication campaigns on the changeover to the euro in Bulgaria, the EC said.

This is part of the preparatory steps for Bulgaria to join the euro zone.

Bulgaria’s stated aim to join the euro zone on January 1 2025.

The EC statement said that the document was signed on the margins of the Ecofin meeting by Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the Commission, Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy, and Lyudmila Petkova, caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Bulgaria.

The partnership agreement is a commitment from the Commission to support the organisation of information and communication campaigns on the changeover to the euro in Bulgaria, once the country has fulfilled all the convergence criteria.

It is the basis for the preparation and signature of a grant agreement, which will allow the Commission to co-finance communication activities on the euro changeover in Bulgaria, the EC said.

