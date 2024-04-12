Foreign Ministry issues advisory to Bulgarians in Israel

In connection with the current situation in the Middle East region, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry advises Bulgarian citizens in the country to strictly adhere to the security instructions of the local authorities, additionally avoiding places where events are held, associated with a large gathering of people, as well as places of religious significance, the Foreign Ministry said on April 12.

The ministry said that Bulgarian citizens located in the territory of the State of Israel should report their location and planned length of stay in the country to the email address of the consular office in Tel Aviv: [email protected] .

On April 11, the United States embassy in Jerusalem issued a reminder to US citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness as security incidents often take place without warning.

The security environment remains complex and can change quickly depending on the political situation and recent events, the embassy said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, US government employees and their family members are restricted from personal travel outside the greater Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya, and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem, and Be’er Sheva areas until further notice. US government personnel are authorized to transit between these three areas for personal travel.”

Separately, on April 12 the Council of the European Union said that it had decided to list three entities under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime in view of their responsibilities in the brutal and indiscriminate terrorist attacks that occurred across Israel on October 7 2023.

The listed entities are the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the EU-designated terrorist organisation Palestinian Islamic Jihad; Nukhba Force, a special forces unit of the EU-designated terrorist organisation Hamas; and the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

With today’s listings, restrictive measures under the EU’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime now apply to 104 natural and legal persons and 26 entities from multiple countries, the Council of the EU said.

Those listed under the sanctions regime are subject to an asset freeze, and the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit, is prohibited. Additionally, a travel ban to the EU applies to the natural persons listed.

(Photo: Bahnfrend)

Please support The Sofia Globe by signing up to become a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!