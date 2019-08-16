Bulgarian Food Safety agency confirms new ASF outbreaks in Rousse, Blagoevgrad

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said that it had confirmed new outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF), in wild pigs in the district of Rousse and domestic pigs in the district of Blagoevgrad.

ASF was confirmed in the case of a wild pig found in Borovo municipality in Rousse, and in wild pigs in the villages of Prosena and Mechka in Rousse.

The outbreak in Blagoevgrad, the first in the district, was in the town of Kresna, the Food Safety Agency said.

Bulgarian National Radio said that in the Rousse district, the hardest-hit in Bulgaria’s ASF outbreak, more than 70 000 pigs have been culled.

At all breeding establishments where no animals are left, disinfection procedures are being followed.

Dr Nikolai Nenov of the regional directorate of food safety that once disinfection was done, animals free of the virus were placed at the facility, and after two incubation periods had passed, samples were taken again.

“All of this should guarantee, that when new animals are purchased – which are very expensive – and then breeding starts, there is no new outbreak of the virus, which would lead to new losses,” Nenov said.

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency reiterated that pork waste and products, as well as packaging, should not be disposed of in unauthorised locations. This could cause environmental contamination and transmission of the virus from domestic to feral pigs.

(Photo: Andrew Martin/freeimages.com)

Comments

comments