Bulgarian sappers carry out bomb disposal after old artillery shells found

Three separate operations are being carried out in different places in Bulgaria to destroy corroded artillery shells found at various locations, according to a statement on August 26 by the Defence Ministry.

A specialist team from the 10th Mechanised Battalion in Vratsa was deployed on August 26 to examine and destroy a heavily corroded 152mm projectile found during excavation work at a bank branch in Vidin.

A team led by Lieutenant Petar Petrov was to carry out the operation in compliance with all necessary safety measures, the ministry said.

Also on August 26, personnel from the 29th Mechanised Battalion in Shoumen, led by Captain Tsvetan Vladimirov, destroyed an artillery shell discovered during clearing of arable land in the village of Razboyna in Bulgaria’s Turgovishte district.

Personnel from the Vassil Levski National Military University, led by Lieutenant Colonel Yordan Terziev, are to carry out the examination and destruction on August 27 of three highly corroded 120mm shells found on the Danube by the Danube Dredging Fleet company, the Defence Ministry said.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Defence)

