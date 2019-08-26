Zaharieva: Bulgaria, Romania underrepresented in European foreign policy arm

Share this: Facebook

Unfortunately, Bulgaria and Romania are still underrepresented in the European External Action Service, and the two countries have excellent diplomats, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said in talks with Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă.

Zaharieva said that the appointment of Romania’s Mircea Geoană as Nato Deputy Secretary General and the nomination of Bulgaria’s Kristalina Georgieva to be the next International Monetary Fund executive director “are examples that need to be followed”.

The Bulgarian Foreign Minister was in Bucharest on August 26 for a one-day visit, to deliver a lecture at the annual conference of Romanian ambassadors around the world.

Zaharieva and Dăncilă discussed a number of bilateral relations issues, as well as the results of the Bulgarian and Romanian presidencies of the Council of the EU, a Bulgarian Foreign Ministry statement said.

