Bulgarian Deputy FM participates in commemoration in Skopje of President Trajkovski

Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev participated in a ceremony in Skopje on February 26 marking the 15th anniversary of the death of President Boris Trajkovski, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said.

Georgiev attended at the invitation of the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, and the Boris Trajkovski International Foundation.

On February 25, Georgiev participated in a discussion entitled “Leadership based on Values – From Principles to Realization”, organised by the Foreign Minister of Northern Macedonia, Nikola Dimitrov, in memory of Trajkovski.

The February 26 commemorations opened with a prayer breakfast given in memory of the late president.

(Photo: mfa.bg)

