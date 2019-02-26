Bulgaria’s United Patriots divided as Ataka quits coalition council talks on European elections

Share this: Facebook

The latest attempt by the United Patriots, the grouping of three Bulgarian nationalist parties, to discuss a joint approach to the May 2019 European Parliament elections, came to nothing on February 26 as representatives of Volen Siderov’s Ataka party walked out of a coalition council meeting after 10 minutes.

Both Siderov and another of the co-leaders, Valeri Simeonov, absented themselves from the meeting, the first of its kind since the beginning of 2019. Only VMRO leader Krassimir Karakachanov was present.

The meeting began 30 minutes late after a delay in arriving by the representatives of Simeonov’s National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria (NFSB) party.

(Pictured: VMRO leader Krassimir Karakachanov, Ataka leader Volen Siderov and NFSB leader Valeri Simeonov)

