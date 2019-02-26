Bulgarian National Assembly announces 14.6M leva tender for renovation of building

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Assembly has announced a tender worth close to 14.6 million leva (about 7.46 million euro) for renovations to the Parliament building in Sofia.

The project involves the design and reconstruction of electrical, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning installations, as well as renovation work on the façade and roof of the building.

Designed by Serbian-Bulgarian architect Konstantin Jovanović, the building was constructed between 1884 and 1886. It has official status as a monument of culture.

The chosen contractor will be required to carry out the work in two stages, first the design and preparation of an investment project, and then the construction work.

Bidders are being asked to specify measures in the project so as not to disrupt the work of MPs.

The contractor will have 630 days to complete the renovations.

The deadline for applications is April 23 2019.

Currently, work is being done to convert the inner part of the nearby “Party House”, the former seat – until August 1990 – of the Bulgarian Communist Party, to a new plenary hall for the National Assembly.

The contract, worth 24 million leva with VAT, was given to the NS Group in which Elektron Progres and AT Engineering 2000 are participants. The work on the plenary hall is scheduled for completion in June 2019.

(Main photo, of the National Assembly building in Sofia: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

