Covid-19: 48-year-old woman 15th victim in Bulgaria

A 48-year-old woman who had tested positive for Covid-19 died at Pirogov emergency hospital in Sofia on April 4, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on its website on Saturday afternoon.

This is the 15th death in Bulgaria among patients who had tested positive for the illness.

The Health Ministry said that the woman had been taken to Fifth City Hospital in Sofia with ketoacidosis and a proven coronavirus infection. She had been transferred to Pirogov and placed on ventilation but in spite of the efforts of the medical team, died.

At a briefing on the morning of April 4, the national operational headquarters said that by that point, there were 498 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including the 14 (at that time) that had died and 34 who had recovered and been discharged from medical establishments.



Also on Saturday, Bulgaria’s government unveiled a new national information system regarding Covid-19.

The system is intended to facilitate the work of the national operational headquarters and medical establishments. It will integrate different information and link up various relevant authorities such as regional health inspectorates, the Health Ministry, Interior Ministry, municipalities, among others.

A mobile app, to be available for download in coming days, will enable users to provide – voluntarily – information about their health status and current location. Information about everyone already confirmed to have coronavirus and those in quarantine already has been registered in the app, which will be under the control of the Interior Ministry. The government said that the app was developed on the basis of analysis software used in mobile apps in Singapore, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan.

Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv continues to conduct a second round of disinfection of large refuse containers in the streets, with most of the 4000 refuse containers already processed, Bulgarian National Television said on April 4.

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Education said on April 3 that all teachers currently working at least 25 hours in a five-day week would continue to receive their normal pay. Schools in Bulgaria are closed under State of Emergency regulations, which Parliament voted on April 3 to extend until May 13. Distance learning for pupils has been introduced.

Bulgarian media quoted a report by consultancy company Cushman and Wakefield Forton as saying that the opening of two new luxury hotels in Sofia had been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.



The opening of the Hyatt Regency and Grand Millennium, both five-star hotels, had been postponed, as had the re-opening of the Rodina Hotel following renovation. According to the report, the Hyatt Regency had been due to open in early 2020 and the Grand Millennium in April.

