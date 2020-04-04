Covid-19: Two die at St Anna Hospital – Bulgaria’s Health Ministry

Share this: Facebook

Two patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 died at St Anna Hospital on Saturday, Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said on the afternoon on April 4.

This was the Health Ministry’s second announcement on Saturday afternoon of a death. The ministry earlier reported the death of a 48-year-old woman in Pirogov emergency hospital in Sofia.

The newly-reported deaths bring Bulgaria’s total to 17.

The ministry said that a 54-year-old man who had died at St Anna Hospital had suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and hypertension, and had tested positive for coronavirus.



An 86-year-old man, who also had tested positive for Covid-19, died at St. Anna University Hospital. The patient had pulmonary insufficiency and heart disease.

Bulgaria’s national operational staff against Covid-19 said on the evening of April 4 that the total number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria was 503, including 34 who had recovered and been discharged after treatment in hospital.

