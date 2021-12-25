Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 40 deaths, 1033 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 40 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 30 476, according to the December 25 report by the unified information portal.

Of 24 343 tests done in the past day, 1033 – about 4.24 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 733 139 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 97 317 are active. The number of active cases rose by 698 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 295 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 605 346.

There are 4047 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 146 newly admitted. There are 467 in intensive care, 12 fewer than the figure in the December 24 report.

Seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 965.

So far, 3 653 426 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1186 in the past day.

A total of 1 897 154 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 589 in the past day, while 251 047 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 452 in the past day.

