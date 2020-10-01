Covid-19: Greece extends all entry restrictions to October 12

Share this: Facebook

Greek authorities have extended the duration of all current restrictions on travellers entering the country until midnight on October 12, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on October 1.

Those travelling from Bulgaria must fill in a Passenger Localisation Form (PLF Form) and must have a pre-generated QR code on entering the country, as well as a negative PCR test done more than 72 hours before entering Greece.

These requirements apply to those arriving by road, air or sea, while not applying to lorry drivers.

In a separate statement, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that as of September 30, Belgium had reclassified Bulgaria’s north-western region, including Vidin, Vratsa, Lom and Montana, from “orange” to “green”, meaning that people arriving in Belgium from these areas need not go into quarantine or be tested for Covid-19.

The Foreign Ministry issued a reminder that Belgium reclassifies areas periodically, depending on the epidemiological situation, and travellers should check the up-to-date information at https://diplomatie.belgium.be and http://www.info-coronavirus.be.

Everyone travelling to Belgium, irrespective of the zoning of their country and the mode of transport, must complete a PLF Form no later than 48 hours before arrival and submit it via https://travel.info-coronavirus.be.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

