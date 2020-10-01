Bulgaria utilities regulator hikes gas prices by 10.1% for October 2020

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s utilities regulator decided to raise gas prices in the country by 10.1 per cent starting October 1, setting the new price at 24.72 leva a MWh, excluding transportation costs, excise and value-added tax.

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) said that the new price reflected the price movements on the main European gas hubs and the exchange rate between the euro and the US dollar.

The regulator said that it accepted the price calculations submitted by state gas trading company Bulgargaz. Last month, EWRC’s price-setting process was delayed by more than two weeks to verify Bulgargaz’s price proposal, which forms the basis of the price set by the regulator.

EWRC said that the gas price increase would not result in any changes to electricity or heating prices.

(Photo: Jayesh Nair)

