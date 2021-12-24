Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 14 red zones, 13 yellow, one green

Share this: Facebook

The number of districts in Bulgaria classified as Covid-19 red zones – meaning a morbidity rate of 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – has decreased to 14 in the past day after Vidin was reclassified from a red zone, according to the December 24 update by the unified information portal.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, a week ago, on December 17, a total of 20 districts in Bulgaria were red zones and eight were yellow zones.

The 14 districts that currently are red zones are Bourgas, Varna, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora and Haskovo.

The morbidity rate in the district of Rousse is the highest, 424.95 out of 100 000 population. In Sofia city, the morbidity rate is 384.05, up from 374.5 per 100 000 population on December 23.

The 13 districts classified as yellow zones – meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population – are Blagoevgrad, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Turgovishte, Shoumen and Yambol.

One district is a green zone, meaning a morbidity rate less than 100 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali.

The December 24 update said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 299.89 per 100 000 population, up from 297.88 on December 23.

