Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 77 deaths, 1966 new cases

Seventy-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 30 436, according to the December 24 report by the unified information portal.

Of 34 596 tests done in the past day, 1966 – about 5.68 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 732 106 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 96 619 are active. The number of active cases increased by 649 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1240 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 605 051.

There are 4104 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 399 newly admitted. There are 479 in intensive care, 14 fewer than the figure in the December 23 report.

Thirteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 958.

So far, 3 652 226 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 12 930 in the past day.

A total of 1 896 565 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 5842 in the past day, while 250 595 have received a booster dose, including 6274 in the past day.

(Archive photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

