Festive Season: Bulgaria’s Health Ministry urges people not to gather in large groups

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry has issued a series of recommendations to the public for the Christmas – New Year holiday period, including a call not to gather in large groups because there are likely to be people who have Covid-19 but are asymptomatic.

The Health Ministry’s recommendations are:

When shopping during the holidays, wear masks and avoid busy hours.

Replace your mask regularly, depending on whether it is disposable or reusable – after using it, throw it away or wash it.

Regularly ventilate rooms where there is no adequate ventilation.

Keep your distance in public places – shopping malls, shops, markets, railway stations, bus stops, etc.

If possible, avoid places where many people gather at the same time.

Carry your “green certificate” because it will be required when visiting sites for which possession is mandatory.

Remember to wash and/or disinfect your hands after contact with surfaces and objects that have been touched by more people.

If you feel even a little unwell, postpone meetings with other people.

In case of complaints and symptoms typical of Covid-19, isolate yourself and consult your doctor, who will decide if and when you need to be tested for coronavirus infection.

If you are planning a trip, familiarise yourself in advance with the requirements related to Covid-19 in the country or at the place of accommodation.

Do not gather in large groups during the holidays, as there are likely to be Covid-19 carriers who are still asymptomatic.

Be especially careful when visiting elderly relatives.

“Vaccination against Covid-19 protects you and your loved ones from severe disease and possible hospitalisation. Plan your vaccination and do not delay too long,” the ministry said.

“Compliance with anti-epidemic measures and vaccination will help us to overcome the pandemic faster and enjoy many more holidays with our loved ones,” it said.

