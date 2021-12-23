Festive Season: Bulgaria’s Health Ministry urges people not to gather in large groups

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry has issued a series of recommendations to the public for the Christmas – New Year holiday period, including a call not to gather in large groups because there are likely to be people who have Covid-19 but are asymptomatic.
The Health Ministry’s recommendations are:
- When shopping during the holidays, wear masks and avoid busy hours.
- Replace your mask regularly, depending on whether it is disposable or reusable – after using it, throw it away or wash it.
- Regularly ventilate rooms where there is no adequate ventilation.
- Keep your distance in public places – shopping malls, shops, markets, railway stations, bus stops, etc.
- If possible, avoid places where many people gather at the same time.
- Carry your “green certificate” because it will be required when visiting sites for which possession is mandatory.
- Remember to wash and/or disinfect your hands after contact with surfaces and objects that have been touched by more people.
- If you feel even a little unwell, postpone meetings with other people.
- In case of complaints and symptoms typical of Covid-19, isolate yourself and consult your doctor, who will decide if and when you need to be tested for coronavirus infection.
- If you are planning a trip, familiarise yourself in advance with the requirements related to Covid-19 in the country or at the place of accommodation.
- Do not gather in large groups during the holidays, as there are likely to be Covid-19 carriers who are still asymptomatic.
- Be especially careful when visiting elderly relatives.
“Vaccination against Covid-19 protects you and your loved ones from severe disease and possible hospitalisation. Plan your vaccination and do not delay too long,” the ministry said.
“Compliance with anti-epidemic measures and vaccination will help us to overcome the pandemic faster and enjoy many more holidays with our loved ones,” it said.
(Image: pixabay)
The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.
