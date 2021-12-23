Festive Season: Bulgaria’s Health Ministry urges people not to gather in large groups

Written by on December 23, 2021 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Festive Season: Bulgaria’s Health Ministry urges people not to gather in large groups

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry has issued a series of recommendations to the public for the Christmas – New Year holiday period, including a call not to gather in large groups because there are likely to be people who have Covid-19 but are asymptomatic.

The Health Ministry’s recommendations are:

  • When shopping during the holidays, wear masks and avoid busy hours.
  • Replace your mask regularly, depending on whether it is disposable or reusable – after using it, throw it away or wash it.
  • Regularly ventilate rooms where there is no adequate ventilation.
  • Keep your distance in public places – shopping malls, shops, markets, railway stations, bus stops, etc.
  • If possible, avoid places where many people gather at the same time.
  • Carry your “green certificate” because it will be required when visiting sites for which possession is mandatory.
  • Remember to wash and/or disinfect your hands after contact with surfaces and objects that have been touched by more people.
  • If you feel even a little unwell, postpone meetings with other people.
  • In case of complaints and symptoms typical of Covid-19, isolate yourself and consult your doctor, who will decide if and when you need to be tested for coronavirus infection.
  • If you are planning a trip, familiarise yourself in advance with the requirements related to Covid-19 in the country or at the place of accommodation.
  • Do not gather in large groups during the holidays, as there are likely to be Covid-19 carriers who are still asymptomatic.
  • Be especially careful when visiting elderly relatives.

“Vaccination against Covid-19 protects you and your loved ones from severe disease and possible hospitalisation. Plan your vaccination and do not delay too long,” the ministry said.

“Compliance with anti-epidemic measures and vaccination will help us to overcome the pandemic faster and enjoy many more holidays with our loved ones,” it said.

(Image: pixabay)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the orange button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292