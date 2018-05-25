Africa Day celebration to be held in Sofia’s City Garden on May 26

The African countries accredited in Bulgaria will mark Africa Day in Bulgaria with a celebration on May 26 2018, at the City Garden (National Theatre Ivan Vazov Garden) in Sofia from 11am to 3pm.

The theme of the celebration will be “Africa in Bulgaria” and the programme will include African songs and dances, sale of African food, clothing and jewellery, story-telling and drumming.

Africa Day will be opened at 11am by Vice President Iliana Yotova, and Petko Draganov, Director General of Political Affairs General Directorate of Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Africa Day 2018 marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of the Organization of African Unity, later changed to African Union, the main aim of which is securing peace on the continent, developing democracy and respecting human rights and freedoms.

