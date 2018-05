Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Meeting in Rome, the Prime Ministers from Sofia and Skopje have discussed the possibility of Bulgaria allowing the former Yugoslav republic to use its diplomatic representations abroad where it does not have its own.

This was disclosed on May 25 by Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva in an interview with public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television.

The possibility was discussed informally by Boiko Borissov and Zoran Zaev, she said.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments