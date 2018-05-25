PM Borissov invites Pope Francis to visit Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

The Vatican is prepared to consider a visit by Pope Francis to Bulgaria, Romania and perhaps a country from the Western Balkans, it emerged on May 25 after Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov was received in audience by the Pope.

Borissov, who extended the invitation to the Pope to visit, said that the Vatican would require at least five months to prepare such a visit.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister is in Rome for two days of celebrations around the annual commemoration of Saints Cyril and Methodius and Slavonic language and literature.

Borissov said that he had told Pope Francis that Bulgaria is working tirelessly during its Presidency of the Council of the European Union on Western Balkan integration and a peaceful dialogue in the region.

Borissov expressed the Bulgarian people’s respect for the Pope. He told Pope Francis: “Pray for Bulgaria, pray for the Balkans.”

