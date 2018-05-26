‘Macedonia’ name dispute: There are still open issues, UN mediator says

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



UN Special Envoy Matthew Nimetz said there are still differences between Skopje and Athens over the future name of the former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia, but both sides are willing to reach a solution.

“We had meetings yesterday and today, one and a half days of talks,” Nimetz said on May 25 2018.

“What I can say is that the discussions were detailed, the issues are well defined and limited. We do not have a final solution to the issues, but both sides are determined to do enough to reach an agreement and work hard to do it,” he said.

The foreign ministers from Greece and Skopje, Nikos Kotzias and Nikola Dimitrov, will continue talks in Brussels, as EU foreign ministers meet in the Belgian capital city on May 28.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments