Rapid reaction: Repaint job eradicates swastikas from Bulgarian National Bank building in Plovdiv

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Staff of the cleaning department in Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv reacted rapidly to repaint parts of the facade of the Bulgarian National Bank building after swastikas and other offensive symbols and messages were daubed on it.

The daubing happened on the night of May 24 and by late morning of May 25 had been eradicated with a fresh paint job.

The incident was the second of its kind at the building in a few days, Plovdiv news website podtepeto.com said.

The branch of Bulgaria’s central bank in Plovdiv is in a building at 51 Raiko Daskalov Street, dating back about 120 years, of which the original part was designed by Swiss architect Jacob Heinrich Meyer.

In 2017, ownership of the building passed to the municipality and BNB pays rent to occupy it. Earlier in 2018, Plovdiv mayor Ivan Totev said that the municipality was working on a project to restore the building, which should be ready by the end of 2018. The project will require the approval of the Ministry of Culture.

(Photo: podtepeto.com)

Comments

comments