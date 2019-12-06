Traffic Police chief of Bulgaria’s Plovdiv fired

Share this: Facebook

Chief Inspector Dimitar Dimitrov has been fired as Plovdiv Traffic Police chief because of the high number of road deaths in the district and because his boss was not satisfied with the organisation of his work, the Interior Ministry confirmed to local media.

The dismissal of Dimitrov from his post was proposed by the regional head of the Interior Ministry in Plovdiv, Senior Commissioner Yordan Rogachev, and confirmed by an order by Interior Minister Mladen Marinov.

Until a full-time appointment is made, Rogachev’s duties as Traffic Police chief will be taken over by a deputy.

Dimitrov is being transferred to the operational analysis division of the Interior Ministry regional directorate in Plovdiv.

Plovdiv has among the highest rates of road deaths in the districts of Bulgaria, which in turn has the second-highest rate of road deaths in the European Union, according to official EU statistics.

