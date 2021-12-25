Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 13 red zones, 14 yellow, one green

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of districts in Bulgaria that are Covid-19 red zones – meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 on a 14-day basis – has decreased by one, to 13, after Montana was reclassified as a yellow zone in the past day, according to the December 25 update by the unified information portal.

The 13 districts that currently are red zones are Bourgas, Varna, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Lovech, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora and Haskovo.

The morbidity rate is highest in the district of Rousse, 412.26 per 100 000 population. In Sofia city, the morbidity rate is 379.01 per 100 000 population.

Fourteen districts are yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Blagoevgrad, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Montana, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Turgovishte, Shoumen and Yambol.

One district is a green zone, meaning a morbidity rate less than 100 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali.

The December 25 update said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 289.97 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 299.9 on December 24.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the orange button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!