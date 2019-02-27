Bulgarian state railways to provide extra places on trains for March long weekend

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian state railways BDZ has announced that it will provide more than 8000 additional seats in trains travelling on the country’s main routes over the three-day long weekend at the beginning of March 2019.

Bulgaria’s national day, March 3, is on a Sunday this year, so by law Monday March 4 is a special public holiday.

BDZ said that from March 1 to 4 inclusive, there would be additional places on trains on the lines between Sofia and Varna, Bourgas, Plovdiv, Svilengrad, Lom, Vidin, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, and between Plovdiv and Varna.

It said that given that a large amount of interest was expected in travelling on the narrow-gauge line between Septemvri and Dobrinishte, additional carriages would be added to the Rodopi train on March 3.

