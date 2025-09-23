Labour Minister: In first 24 hours, hundreds of applications for ‘I Choose Bulgaria’ homecoming project

In just 24 hours since the start of the “I Choose Bulgaria” project, 420 applications have been received from Bulgarians who want to return to the country, Minister of Labour and Social Policy Borislav Gutsanov said on September 22, according to a media statement by the ministry.

The “I Choose Bulgaria” project is aimed at Bulgarians working abroad.

They will be supported only if they work in Bulgaria for at least six months.

Those approved for participation will be able to receive assistance in several areas: assistance for moving household goods up to 10 000 leva, information about the labour market and assistance from the Employment Agency for starting a job, financial support for accommodation.

Bulgarian language training is also provided for family members who do not speak it.

Six months after returning, it will be possible to apply for 30 per cent of six average salaries for the sector in which the person works, and after the 12th month, 50 per cent of six average salaries.

The acceptance of applications started on September 18 2025. Applications are submitted solely through the Employment Agency website.

“We have heard so many statements from politicians that they will bring back Bulgarians from abroad. This Cabinet is taking a real step in this direction for the first time with the ‘I Choose Bulgaria’ initiative,” Gutsanov said, meeting members of the Bulgarian community in New York while part of a Bulgarian government delegation in the city for the United Nations General Assembly.

“We must rebuild Bulgaria together and deal with the demographic crisis,” he said.

(Photo: Ministry of Labour and Social Policy)