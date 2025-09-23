NSI: Housing prices in Bulgaria in Q2 2025 up 15.5% y/y

Housing prices in Bulgaria in the second quarter of 2025 were 15.5 per cent higher than in the first quarter of 2024, the National Statistical Institute said on September 23.

In Q2 2025 compared with Q2 2024, prices of new dwellings were up by 14.9 per cent and those of existing dwellings by 16 per cent, the NSI said.

Compared with the first quarter of 2025, housing prices in the second quarter of this year were up by 3.8 per cent – 4.8 per cent for new dwellings and 3.2 per cent for existing dwellings.

On a quarterly basis, the highest increase was recorded in Bourgas (+6.2 per cent), followed by Sofia (+4.9 per cent), Plovdiv (+3.4 per cent) and Varna (+1.8 per cent). A decrease was registered in Rousse (-3.1 per cent).

Compared with 2015, housing prices in Bulgaria in the second quarter of 2025 were up by 246.55 per cent – 227.55 per cent for new dwellings and 258.85 per cent for existing dwellings, according to NSI data.