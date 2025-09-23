The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Business 

NSI: Housing prices in Bulgaria in Q2 2025 up 15.5% y/y

The Sofia Globe staff

Housing prices in Bulgaria in the second quarter of 2025 were 15.5 per cent higher than in the first quarter of 2024, the National Statistical Institute said on September 23.

In Q2 2025 compared with Q2 2024, prices of new dwellings were up by 14.9 per cent and those of existing dwellings by 16 per cent, the NSI said.

Compared with the first quarter of 2025, housing prices in the second quarter of this year were up by 3.8 per cent – 4.8 per cent for new dwellings and 3.2 per cent for existing dwellings.

On a quarterly basis, the highest increase was recorded in Bourgas (+6.2 per cent), followed by Sofia (+4.9 per cent), Plovdiv (+3.4 per cent) and Varna (+1.8 per cent). A decrease was registered in Rousse (-3.1 per cent).

Compared with 2015, housing prices in Bulgaria in the second quarter of 2025 were up by 246.55 per cent – 227.55 per cent for new dwellings and 258.85 per cent for existing dwellings, according to NSI data.

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgaria’s Sofia to be home to one of EU’s six new AI factories in 90M euro project

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria January-July 2023 Budget surplus at 455.3M leva

The Sofia Globe staff

Eurostat: 1.5 million new battery-only electric cars in EU in 2023

The Sofia Globe staff