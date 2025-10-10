The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Business 

Bulgaria’s exports in January – August 2025 down 5.5%, imports up 2.9% y/y

The Sofia Globe staff

In January – August 2025, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 54 925.6 million leva, 5.5 per cent less than in January – August 2024, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on October 10.

In August 2025, the total exports of goods added up to 6 496.9 million leva, a decrease of 10.2 per cent compared with August 2024.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – August 2025 amounted to 66 566.3 million leva (at CIF prices), 2.9 per cent more than in January – August 2024.

In August 2025, the total imports of goods decreased by 2.8 per cent compared with July 2024, adding up to 7 592.3 million leva.

The total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in the period January – August 2025, amounting to 11 640.7 million leva.

In August 2025, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1 095.4 million leva, the NSI said.

