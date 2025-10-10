European Commission approves 7.4M euro emergency support for Bulgarian farmers

The European Commission said on October 10 that it has approved 7.4 million euro as emergency support for Bulgarian farmers affected by adverse weather earlier this year.

The EU funding is part of a 50 million euro package approved by the EC for six member states. Poland is set to receive 14.8 million euro, with Romania allocated 11.5 million euro, Hungary getting 10.8 million euro, while Latvia and Lithuania will receive 4.2 million euro and 1.1 million euro, respectively.

In Bulgaria’s case, the Commission approved aid for farmers affected by the cold weather in March and April, which followed unseasonably high temperatures in February, causing fruit trees to flower too early.

The low temperatures damaged many crops, especially almonds, apples, apricots, cherries, peaches, pears, prunes and walnuts, the EC said.

The payment of the EU aid must be carried out before April 30 2026, the Commission said, but the total amounts disbursed may be higher, as the governments of the six member states can complement the EU support allocation by up to 200 per cent with national funds.

(Photo: government.bg)

