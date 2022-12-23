Bulgaria’s Tourism Ministry ‘expects good ski season’ despite inflation and high prices

Attending the December 23 opening of the 2022/23 ski season in Bulgaria’s mountain resort Pamporovo, caretaker Tourism Minister Ilin Dimitrov said that he expects a good ski season, in spite of inflation and high prices.

Dimitrov said that forecasts are for a “strong winter” in the Pamporovo resort, during which hotel occupancy will return to pre-pandemic levels.

A Tourism Ministry media statement said that the first charters of the season with Irish tourists have already arrived in Pamporovo.

The resort said that there was a 30 per cent increase in bookings compared with pre-pandemic 2019.

Artificial snow cannons have been working around the clock in recent days, as temperatures have dropped below minus three degrees Celsisus.

The resort said that for the Christmas holidays, from December 23 to 28, the price of the daily lift card will remain at last year’s level, 75 leva for an adult day pass. After December 28, the price will rise to 85 leva.

(Photo: Tourism Ministry)

