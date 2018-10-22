Unit 6 at Bulgaria’s Kozloduy plant back in operation

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Kozloduy nuclear power plant said that it has completed the scheduled annual maintenance and refuelling of unit 6 and has reconnected the 1000MW reactor to the country’s power grid.

The reactor had been offline since September 15 and was brought back online shortly before noon on October 22, after checks by and having received the approval of the country’s nuclear regulator. The other 1000MW unit at Kozloduy was working at full capacity, the plant said.

Kozloduy now has two 1000MW operational units, although there have been intermittent talks in recent years to add another 1000MW reactor to the plant. Bulgaria shut down four older and smaller reactors, 440MW each, prior to joining the European Union in 2007.

(Bulgaria’s sole nuclear power plant at Kozloduy. Photo: uvioc/flickr.com)

