Bulgaria’s President, PM welcome Skopje’s ratification of good-neighbourliness treaty

Bulgarian head of state President Roumen Radev and Prime Minister Boiko Borissov have welcomed the ratification by the parliament in Skopje of the bilateral treaty of friendship, good-neighbourliness and co-operation.

The legislature in Skopje voted on January 15 to ratify the treaty, which was signed in August 2017 by Borissov and his counterpart in the neighbouring former Yugoslav republic, Zoran Zaev. Bulgaria’s Parliament ratified the treaty in November 2017.

Radev said that the January 15 vote opened the way for the entry into force of a document that was most important for bilateral relations.

“The treaty, which is the result of long-standing efforts by diplomats and statesmen, opens a new European page in bilateral relations,” Radev said, noting that the ratification came at a time when Bulgaria had taken over the Presidency of the Council of the EU.

