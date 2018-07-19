FDI in Bulgaria in January-May 2018 was 120.5M euro

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first five months of 2018 stood at 120.5 million euro, the equivalent of 0.2 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on July 19. In the same period of 2017, FDI was 291.4 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 119.8 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an outflow of 157 million euro (compared to an inflow of 43.2 million euro in the first five months of 2017) and re-invested earnings accounted for 19.1 million euro (versus 28.7 million euro a year earlier), according to preliminary data.

Receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled a net 2.2 million euro, compared to 5.1 million euro during the same period of 2017.

(Photo: G Schouten de Jel)

Comments

comments