RSF: Bulgaria worst in EU for media freedom but ‘good place for investigative journalism’

It sounds like a paradox, but the worst performing country in the European Union when it comes to media freedom is, technically speaking, a good place for investigative journalism, according to a new report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

“Bulgaria has operational and cheap public registries, Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) declare their assets and conflict of interests, public procurements can be tracked online and if one is not happy with the available information, they can contact any public institution via simple email, referring to the Freedom of Information Act, one of the best crafted transparency laws in Europe,” RSF said in the report, released on July 18.

Even financing journalistic investigations is not such an insolvable dilemma: a number of local and international foundations are keen on supporting quality investigative reporting in Bulgaria on project basis, and new crowdfunding models are emerging, RSF said.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: Michael Illuchine/sxc.hu)

