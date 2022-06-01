Unemployment in Bulgaria in April was 4% – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Unemployment in Bulgaria in April 2022 was four per cent, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on June 1, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

Unemployment was down from 5.6 per cent in April 2021 and 4.2 per cent in March 2022, according to Eurostat.

The April 2022 figure represented an estimated 128 000 unemployed people in Bulgaria, down from 181 000 in April 2021 and 137 000 in March 2022.

Eurostat said that in April 2022, the EU unemployment rate was 6.2 per cent in April 2022, stable compared with March 2022 and down from 7.5 per cent in April 2021.

The euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 6.8 per cent, stable compared with March 2022 and down from 8.2 per cent in April 2021.

In Bulgaria, youth unemployment in April 2022 was 13.9 per cent, representing an estimated 16 000 people under 25.

The country’s youth unemployment rate was 14.9 per cent in April 2021 (an estimated 18 000 under-25s) and 14.3 per cent in March 2022 (an estimated 17 000 under-25s).

Eurostat said that in April 2022, 2.6 million young people (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.122 million were in the euro zone.

In April 2022, the youth unemployment rate was 13.9 per cent in both the EU and in the euro zone, down from 14 per cent in both zones in the previous month, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Ministry of Labour and Social Policy)

Please support The Sofia Globe by clicking on the orange button below to sign up to become a patron on patreon.com.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, becoming a patron means supporting independent journalism, and getting access to exclusive content:

Become a Patron!