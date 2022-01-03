Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 31 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

With 44 deaths registered in the past day of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19, the country’s death toll linked to the disease has passed the 31 000-mark, reaching 31 027, according to the January 3 report by the unified information portal.

The Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria passed the 25 000-mark on November 7, the 26 000-mark on November 13, the 27 000-mark on November 20, the 28 000-mark on November 28, the 29 000-mark on December 7 and the 30 000-mark on December 18.

Of 12 855 tests done in the past day, 1356 – about 10.55 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 749 540 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 105 485 are active, an increase of 793 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that in the past day, 519 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 613 028.

There are 4168 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 233 newly admitted. There are 450 in intensive care, an increase of one compared with the figure in the January 2 report.

Seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 18 091.

So far, 3 704 808 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 3703 in the past day.

A total of 1 915 436 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 470 in the past day, while 278 239 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 2841 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

