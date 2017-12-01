Bulgaria’s Plovdiv ranked 162nd out of 178 cities in Europe in cost of living

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv ranked 162nd out of 178 cities in Europe in terms of cost of living, according to an index posted by Numbeo, the world’s largest database of user-contributed data about cities and countries worldwide.

Capital city Sofia was 10 places higher, at 152nd. Among European cities listed on the index, Switzerland’s Zurich had the highest cost of living and Lviv in Ukraine the lowest.

Numbeo provides current and timely information on world living conditions including cost of living, housing indicators, health care, traffic, crime and pollution.

In Plovdiv, monthly costs for a four-person family added up to 2549.93 leva without rent, according to Numbeo’s estimator. For a single person, monthly costs without rent were 732.77 leva.

The cost of living index in Plovdiv was 6.69 per cent than that of Sofia. Plovdiv had a cost of living rank of 415 out of 507 cities in the world.

Based on user contributions, the site said that the average monthly net salary in Plovdiv, after tax, was 882.35 leva.

In Sofia, the average monthly net salary after tax was 1120.16 leva.

In Sofia, monthly costs for a four-person family were 2809.94 leva without rent, while for a single person, monthly costs in the capital without rent were 797.74 leva. Sofia ranked 398th in cost of living out of 507 cities in the world, according to the site.

Plovdiv is to be European Capital of Culture in 2019.

(Unless otherwise stated, all photos: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

