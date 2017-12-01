Development of relations with Turkey a priority for Bulgaria, Borissov tells Ankara’s EU minister

Share this: Facebook

The stable and sustainable development of relations between Bulgaria and Turkey is a priority in Bulgarian foreign policy, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov told Ömer Çelik, Turkey’s EU affairs minister and chief negotiator with the EU.

Borissov and Çelik held talks in Sofia on December 1 during the Turkish official’s visit to the Bulgarian capital.

The two agreed that Bulgaria’s relations with Turkey are based on the principles of good-neighbourliness, mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs, a Bulgarian government statement said.

