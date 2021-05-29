Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 15 deaths, 2.12% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Fifteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll to 17 652, according to the May 29 report by the national information system.

Of 13 506 tests, 287 – about 2.12 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 418 106 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 20 200 active cases, a decrease of 826 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 1098 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 380 254.

There are 3188 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 107 in the past day, with 367 in intensive care, a decrease of 12.

Seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 403, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

So far, 1 341 130 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, including 19 351 on May 28.

A total of 544 303 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This figure includes 10 512 in the past day.

