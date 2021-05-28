Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister approves versions of EU Digital Covid Certificate

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov issued an order on May 28 giving approval of the country’s versions of the EU Digital Covid Certificate, the ministry said.

The order, which will go into effect on June 1, sets out the formats of certificates of a completed vaccination cycle, incomplete vaccination process and completed mixed vaccination cycle.

The last-mentioned is a reference to the second dose being from a manufacturer different from the one used in the first dose.

The certificate is created in the electronic immunisation register after the vaccination is entered into it, and is provided at the request of the person who received the vaccine against Covid-19, by the medical specialist who administered the vaccine or by the general practitioner.

The ministry said that those who have been vaccinated will be able to download their digital certificate in electronic format from the website of the national health information system at https://his.bg.



For vaccinations carried before June 1 2021, EU Digital Covid Certificates will be created, and people will be able to receive them by downloading them, as above, according to the ministry.

