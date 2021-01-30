Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Universities beginning second semester either online or ‘hybrid’

Share this: Facebook

Amid the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, major universities are to begin the second semester either with online teaching or a mixed form, with students returning to in-person learning only for practical training, Bulgarian National Television reported.

The report covered five of Bulgaria’s 50 universities.

The semester at Sofia University will start at the end of February, in hybrid form, the report said.

The second semester at the Medical University of Sofia begins on March 1 with education in hybrid form.

The university’s vice-rector, Professor Karolina Lyubomirova, said that those who would be involved in in-person education included trainee nurses, who for example have to learn how to give injections, and trainee dentists.

At the Technical University in Sofia, the second semester starts on February 22, online and will most likely last until the end of April.

University rector Professor Ivan Kralov said that it was hoped that in the second half of the semester, it would be possible to have in-person training. This was extremely important in particular for the engineering sciences, he said.

The second semester at the Technical University in Gabrovo starts on January 31 in hybrid form. The online lectures start first, and on February 8, face-to-face training, with practical and laboratory classes.

At the University of National and World Economy in Sofia, the second semester starts on February 1 online and will continue until the end of April.

Separately, the American University in Bulgaria announced that it is holding a virtual Open Day on February 6 for future students.

“Experience life at AUBG for a day online, ” the university said. “Learn more about liberal arts and the academic programs we offer. Sign up for mock classes with some of our best professors. Meet current students and alumni and see what life at AUBG is all about.”

To attend AUBG’s virtual Open Day, registration online is required.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

