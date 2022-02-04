Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 96 deaths, 8142 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Ninety-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 33 588, according to the February 4 report by the unified information portal.

Of 37 006 tests done in the past day, 8142 – about 22 per cent – proved positive.

The unified information portal said that Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate was 1739.52 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1754.1 on February 3.

To date, 980 402 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 257 488 are active.

The number of active cases increased by 2066 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 5980 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 689 326.

There are 6124 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 863 newly admitted.

There are 568 in intensive care, three more than the figure in the February 3 report.



A total of 164 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 21 195.



So far, 4 192 273 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 10 084 in the past day.



A total of 2 006 975 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 3950 in the past day, while 625 769 have received a booster dose, including 5356 in the past day.

