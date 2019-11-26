Bulgaria’s Traffic Police in seven-day operation against speeding

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Traffic Police have begun a seven-day special operation against speeding.

The leading causes of road accidents in Bulgaria are speeding, dangerous manouevres and overtaking where it is not safe to do so, Traffic Police told local media.

Bulgarian National Radio reported Chief Inspector Maria Boteva of the Traffic Police as saying that between January 1 and October 31 2019, a total of 517 people had died in road accidents, seventeen more than in the same period of 2018.

In the first 10 months of 2019, there were 5607 accidents, with 7103 people injured.

Speeding continued to be a scourge and was the reason for the higher number of fatal accidents, Boteva said. The special operation against speeding, which began on November 25, was intended to teach motorists that speed kills, she said.

The most common speeding violation was in built-up areas, where motorists exceeded the speed limit by an average of 11km/h to 20km/h. This meant a fine of 50 leva (about 25 euro).

(Photo: podtepeto.com)

Comments

comments