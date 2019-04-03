Bulgaria picks Saudi firm Arkad for gas grid capacity expansion

Share this: Facebook

Gas grid operator Bulgartransgaz said on April 3 that it picked Saudi Arabian Arkad Engineering and Constructions Company to design and build the expansion of Bulgaria’s domestic gas infrastructure, needed in order for the country to handle the transiting gas from the Turkish Stream pipeline.

Arkad’s offer was picked among three bidders because it offered the lowest price, Bulgartransgaz said. The Saudi company offered 1.29 billion euro to finish the expansion by end-2019 and 1.1 billion euro if work was to be carried out in two stages and completed by the end of 2020.

Bulgartransgaz did not say which of the two options it picked, but it had set the cost ceiling for laying 474.7km of new pipeline at 2.29 billion leva (about 1.17 billion euro).

(Photo: jarpur/sxc.hu)

